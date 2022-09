PEABODY — Yates Center High School volleyball split its pair of matches at Peabody on Monday.

The day began for the Wildcats beating Peabody in two sets, 25-21 and 25-20 before dropping two sets against Marais des Cygnes Valley, 25-15 and 25-21.

“I was very proud of how the girls have come together and played through adversity and injuries,” said Yates Center volleyball head coach Carrie Cummings.