Yates Center High’s Jack King brought home second place Tuesday at the Humboldt Invitational.

It took King 77 strokes to complete the Allen County Country Club Golf Course, two behind first-place medalist Kyle Eggers of Fredonia.

A pair of Humboldt golfers, Brennen Nuessen and Colton Slocum, weren’t far behind. Nuessen shot 86 for fifth place; Slocum 89 for sixth.