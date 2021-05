SALINA — Yates Center High’s Easton Reynolds and Jack King ended their decorated high school careers with a pair of state medals.

The duo finished the two-day Class 2A State Golf Tournament Tuesday, with Reynolds taking third overall, and King ninth.

Reynolds, who started the final round in a tie for fourth, shot a final round of 73 to finish at 8-over-par 148 for the tournament, held at the Salina Muncipal Golf Course.