YC softball falls short in thrillers

YATES CENTER — An undermanned Yates Center High softball team came up short on the scoreboard Monday, but nevertheless kept the fans on the edges of their seats until the final pitch.

The Wildcats staged late rallies in both games of their doubleheader with visiting St. Paul, but with two of their best young hitters unavailable, Yates Center was unable to put the finishing touches on a victory in either game, falling 8-7 and 6-5.

The Wildcats came within an eyelash of tying both games in the latter stages

Yates Center left the bases loaded in the fifth inning and runners on first and third in the sixth of Game 1, and then saw the potential tying run thrown out trying to steal in the seventh inning of Game 2.