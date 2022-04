YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s softball team continues to post football-like scores on the diamond.

Monday’s 16-0 and 20-0 victories over Altoona-Midway push the Wildcats’ record to 6-0 on the season.

Yates Center has outscored its opponents by a cumulative 103-6, and has yet to score fewer than 14 runs in any single game.