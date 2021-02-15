YC squads defeat Titans

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s boys and girls topped visiting Southern Coffey County in a pair of hard-fought victories.

The Wildcat girls emerged with a 25-22 victory, while Yates Center’s boys sent the Titans packing, 47-44.

In the girls game, Yates Center hit its stride in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats trailed 6-2 after the first quarter and 11-10 at halftime. Southern Coffey County led 17-14 after three quarters before the Wildcats ended the game with an 11-5 run.