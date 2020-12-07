YC squads drop a pair

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s boys and girls opened the 2020-21 season on a sour note Friday.
The Wildcat boys fell behind 15-10 after one quarter and 30-15 at halftime of a 56-37 defeat to Madison.
Sean Hurst scored 13 to lead Yates Center, followed by Carter Burton with nine, Blake Audiss with seven and Austin Moffet, Cash Cummings, Jack King and Taven Smoot with two apiece.
