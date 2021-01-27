Menu Search Log in

YC squads split

Yates Center High's boys broke open a close game in the second half to defeat Chetopa, but the Wildcat girls could not overcome an early deficit in their loss.

Sports

January 27, 2021 - 10:15 AM

A “sluggish” Yates Center High girls team came up short Tuesday in a 38-31 loss to Chetopa.

The Wildcats had several opportunities to turn the tide in their favor, but could not take advantage, head coach Abbie Collins said.

Chetopa led 9-6 after one quarter and 20-13 at the break. Yates Center limited Chetopa to only two field goals in the third quarter to pull within five, but the Hornets hit just enough free throws — 4 of 10 — in the fourth quarter to keep the advantage.

