YC volleyball splits on senior night

YATES CENTER — The Yates Center volleyball team celebrated their seniors on senior night on Tuesday by splitting a pair of matchups with Chetopa and Northeast Arma.

The Wildcats began their night by defeating Chetopa, 25-16 and 25-15.

“The girls were diving and hustling, which is all I can ask for,” said Yates Center head coach Carrie Cummings. “We just need to get better at reacting to what the other teams throw at us and cut down on our errors. We are heading in the right direction, we just need to be hitting on all six cylinders at the same time.”