YC Wildcats roll past Fredonia

Yates Center High’s boys got the early jump on Fredonia Thursday, and fended off all challenges from there, winning 61-50.

February 12, 2021 - 12:41 PM

Quick starts to both halves did the trick. Yates Center led 15-8 after one quarter before Fredonia sliced the lead to 26-22 at the break.

The Wildcats then put some daylight between the teams in the third quarter, leading 48-35 by the end of the period.

