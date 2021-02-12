YC Wildcats roll past Fredonia

YATES CENTER — Yates Center High’s boys got the early jump on Fredonia Thursday, and fended off all challenges from there, winning 61-50.
Quick starts to both halves did the trick. Yates Center led 15-8 after one quarter before Fredonia sliced the lead to 26-22 at the break.
The Wildcats then put some daylight between the teams in the third quarter, leading 48-35 by the end of the period.
