Yates Center wins ‘Cat fight

Marmaton Valley Junior High’s Reagan Marshall (2) is guarded by Yates Center Middle School’s Loryn Kress Monday. Photo by Adisyn Pritchard / MVHS

MORAN — Yates Center Middle School’s boys emerged victorious over Marmaton Valley Junior High Monday, prevailing 31-28 in the A team contest.

Karter Westerman scored 13, while Paxton Petit had five and Caleb Kuhn and Emmitt McVey had four each for Yates Center. Bektin Tidd notched three and Jerry Schnickels two.

Kooper Welch paced Marmaton Valley with 12 points, followed by Lane Lord with nine, Kaiden Woods with three and Jaren Curl and Daniel Allee two apiece.

Yates Center made it a clean sweep, winning the other two boys games and both of the girls contests.

Yates Center’s B team boys won 22-17. Tidd scored nine, Remi Hall had five, Petit four and McVey and Derek Jones had two each for YC. Kaiden Woods, Ryler Stone and Curl each scored four for Marmaton Valley. Allee added three points. Zayne Endicott chipped in with two.

In girls A team play, Yates Center’s balanced scoring was good for a 23-16 win. Loryn Kress scored nine, Harper Morrison had seven, Ella Cummings five and Casey Collier two for the victors. Emma Louk scored nine and Reagan Marshall seven for the Wildcats.

In Girls B team play, Yates Center cruised to a 23-5 win. Morrison scored seven, Kress had six, Cummings four, McKenley O’Brien three and Trystyn Steele two. Marshal and Louk scored two apiece for Marmaton Valley. Layten Blevins had one.