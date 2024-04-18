Young Mustang thinclads face small-school talents

While Iola High’s junior varsity track athletes competed against primarily smaller schools Tuesday at the Gene Farrow Invitational — an event hosted by Waverly High School and held at Iola’s Riverside Park — the quality of the competition made it a tough event for all, Mustang head coach David Daugharthy said.

“Our JV athletes competed well and fought hard,” Daugharthy said. “The effort they put forth, I couldn’t be more proud of.”

Highlighting Iola’s day was Keysha Smith, who placed seventh in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.93 seconds. “This was the first time she ran a good race after dealing with an injury at the start of the season,” Daugharthy said. “As a freshman, this is a great start for her.”