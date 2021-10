CHEROKEE — Crest High’s Breakin Jones took home fifth place Thursday, while Yates Center’s A.J. Belcher finished 10th on the girls side at the Three Rivers League Cross Country Meet, hosted by Southeast High School.

Area middle school runners took home two first-place finishes

Yates Center Middle’s Jaylinn Birk ran to first-place in the seventh-grade girls race with a time of just over 14 minutes in the 2-mile race, finishing in 12 ½ minutes.