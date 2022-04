MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards is sharing the NBA’s brightest lights with one of the league’s most talked about young stars in Ja Morant.

And Edwards has stepped boldly into the playoff spotlight.

Edwards outdueled Morant and took some of the shine off the All-Star point guard in Game 1 helping Minnesota grab home-court advantage from Memphis. Morant still had his share of high-flying highlights to make clear their entertaining first-round series is far from over.