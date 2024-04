Several young athletes showed their mettle while winning medals at the Terry Lower Invitational Tuesday.

The meet, hosted for the past 50 years by Iola Middle School, is one of the largest of its type in the state. More than 500 athletes from 12 schools, including Iola and Marmaton Valley, were a part.

The Mustang seventh-grade girls cruised to the team title, while Marmaton Valley’s squad took fifth.