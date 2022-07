Iola head coach Mike Dougherty said his Iola A Indians “have exceeded all expectations.”

The American Legion baseball team is in Great Bend starting Wednesday for its state championship tournament.

In the July 16-17 Zone A tournament, Iola was able to secure back-to-back victories over Garnett and Chanute after falling in the first game to Chanute. Saturday’s win was a comeback which saw the Indians prevail, 5-3. Sunday’s sealing win was an impressive 8-1 rout.