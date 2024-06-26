Youth softball squad completes stunning turnaround

The SEK Lady Cyclones, an 8-and-under softball team with players from Iola and Humboldt, capped a wildly successful summer season this month with tournament championships in Topeka and Olathe.

The victories put the Lady Cyclones’ final record at 16-3-1, a rapid departure from a winless 2023 campaign.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” noted head coach Brad Hesse. “The girls made a huge jump this season, plus we added some girls.”

The squad will move up a level to the 10-and-under softball circuit in 2025, a significant jump because they are moving from coaches pitch to the players pitching.