Youth softball squad completes stunning turnaround

Fresh off a winless 2023, the SEK Lady Cyclones rebounded with a wallop, ending the year with a 16-3 record and a pair of tournament championships.

June 26, 2024 - 2:16 PM

The SEK Lady Cyclones team members are, from left, Shakyia Trester, Henlee Hesse, Timberlyn Chapman, Jesey Ellis, Kinleigh Lucas, Kinley Welch, Karly Welch, Emery Sigg, Braylee Bartholomew, Cameron Vaughn, Tess Harper and Riley McGinnis. Courtesy photo

The SEK Lady Cyclones, an 8-and-under softball team with players from Iola and Humboldt, capped a wildly successful summer season this month with tournament championships in Topeka and Olathe.

The victories put the Lady Cyclones’ final record at 16-3-1, a rapid departure from a winless 2023 campaign.

“I didn’t expect this at all,” noted head coach Brad Hesse. “The girls made a huge jump this season, plus we added some girls.”

The squad will move up a level to the 10-and-under softball circuit in 2025, a significant jump because they are moving from coaches pitch to the players pitching.

