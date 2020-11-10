‘Zags top AP poll

Just about the only thing Gonzaga has left to accomplish under Mark Few is win a national championship.

The ‘Zags scratched another first off the list Monday: They will open the season at No. 1.

Despite losing West Coast Conference player of the year Filip Petrusev, the Bulldogs received 28 first-place votes and 1,541 points from a 64-member national media panel. That was just enough to edge Baylor (24 first-place vote) by a single point for the top spot in the preseason Associated Press Top 25 heading toward the delayed Nov. 25 start of the season.