Zverev knocks out Alvarez in Australian Open quarterfinals

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The sixth-seeded Zverev missed a chance to serve it out from 5-3 in the third set but he didn’t blink when he got another chance in the fourth after Alcaraz rallied, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory.

Alcaraz won Wimbledon last year and was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match in 2023. The 20-year-old Spaniard won’t get the chance in Australia this time.