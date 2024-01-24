 | Wed, Jan 24, 2024
Zverev knocks out Alvarez in Australian Open quarterfinals

Alexander Zverev didn't let a third-set letdown stop him on his mission to advance to the Australian Open semifinals Wednesday. He knocked off No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz to advance.

January 24, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz hits a return against France's Richard Gasquet during their men's singles match on day three of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. On Wednesday, Alcarez was eliminated by Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinal round. Photo by TNS

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Alexander Zverev made no mistake with his second chance to close out a win over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday night and moved into an Australian Open semifinal against two-time finalist Daniil Medvedev.

The sixth-seeded Zverev missed a chance to serve it out from 5-3 in the third set but he didn’t blink when he got another chance in the fourth after Alcaraz rallied, finishing off a 6-1, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-4 victory.

Alcaraz won Wimbledon last year and was the only player to beat 10-time Australian Open winner Novak Djokovic in a Grand Slam match in 2023. The 20-year-old Spaniard won’t get the chance in Australia this time.

