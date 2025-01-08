Bonnie Stout-Perkins

Iola Jean Stout-Perkins, known as Bonnie to most, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, at Allen County Regional Hospital.

Bonnie was born on July 12, 1937 in Iola. She was raised in Iola and graduated from Iola High School with the class of 1956.

Bonnie married Ron Stout on Oct. 7, 1955, shortly before graduating high school. Together, they began their family and settled in Iola. Later, she attended beauty school and became a partner at a salon, where she worked for several years.

Bonnie was a woman of many talents, and held many positions throughout her life. She worked in customer service at different stores, and she was the Healthy Start Home Visitor for Allen County. Bonnie then worked for Classy Attic for many years and volunteered with the Hospital Auxiliary.

She was active in Order of the Eastern Star until her passing. In her younger years, Bonnie enjoyed square dancing with her husband, Ron. She loved gardening and reading. Bonnie also loved crafts, especially tole painting, and enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays. After losing her husband, Ron, in 1992, she married Richard Perkins in 1997.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ronald Stout; husband, Richard Perkins; brothers, Marion and Walter Sponseller; and grandson, Timothy Stout.

She is survived by children Kim Stout of Iola, Randall (Barbara) Stout of Parumph, Nevada, Gary (Leah) Stout of Iola, and Tammy (Dan) Johnson of Joplin, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Troy Stout, Tobias Stout, Heather Mott, James Stout, Craig Stout, Kayla Howard, Cassie Wright, Breanna Stout, Hannah Stout, Christopher Weiner, and Alyssa Johnson; and 14 great-grandchildren.

A funeral for Bonnie will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Jan. 17, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Family will greet friends at a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 16, in the chapel at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Pregnancy and Family Resource Center, and left in the care of the funeral home.

Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.