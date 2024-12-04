Colony church news

Pastor Chase Riebel gave the sermon, “Will you say yes to Christmas?” Sunday at Colony Christian Church.

The angel Gabriel invited Mary. She said yes and brought forth a son. An angel invited the shepherds. They said yes and shared the message. A star in the East invited the wise men. They said yes and brought gifts.

We are invited to celebrate the birth of Christ this advent and say yes to him being our savior whose presence we will live in forever.

Bruce Symes gave the communion meditation on Isaiah 9:6 being the center of all prophecy. Jesus filled all the attributes listed in this scripture. His wise counsel never failed to provide what was needed because he knew if a tender approach or a rebuke was best needed.

Colony’s Christmas Parade is at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.