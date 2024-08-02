Ernest “DeWayne” Miller passed away July 11, 2024. DeWayne was the second born to Richard Ross Miller and Lillian Bell Miller in Iola, Kansas. While attending St. Martin Grade School, he was an altar boy and choir member in the St. Martin’s Parish. He had a beautiful singing voice, was a good baseball player, and enjoyed fishing and hunting, both lifelong passions. He always had a smile on his face. Following graduation from Iola High School, he followed his parents to Hutchinson, Kansas. There he joined the Navy and served two terms in Vietnam as a Radioman on shore supporting his fellow Americans.

During his time in the Navy, he was given several awards, including a Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal Battle “E” Award, Combat Action Ribbon, Letter of Commendation, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Joint Meritorious Unit Award, Rifle Marksmanship Award Expert, Pistol Marksmanship Expert, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and Sea Service Ribbon with 1 Star.

DeWayne spent many years working in Virginia and Pennsylvania before moving back to Neal, Kansas to care for his parents, of whom both had cancer. Along the way, he made many great friends who better knew DeWayne as “Hobbit”. His laughter, smile, and sense of humor always kept him in good company. DeWayne had a passion for golf, cooking, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a long-time fan of the Washington Redskins football team and had a diverse interest in music. But most of all, DeWayne loved the Lord and his Catholic faith. He was most at peace when attending St. Johns Catholic Church in Iola, Kansas. He demonstrated his devotion outside of the Church by being an avid reader and writer of his Catholic faith.

DeWayne was preceded by his beloved wife, Michelle “Mikie” Nelson Miller, his parents Richard Ross Miller and Lillian Bell Matlock, and his son, Robert Bryan Miller.

He is survived by two children, James DeWayne Miller and Kimberly Lynn Miller. DeWayne was especially proud of his children’s accolades. His son Bryan was a Virginia State Champion wrestler who went on to wrestle in college. And his daughter, Kim, was a three-time State Champion, three time All American field hockey player who played five years on the USA National Team after she graduated from Old Dominion University leading the team to a National Championship. He is also survived by his four siblings, R. Daniel Miller of Rolling Hills Estates, California, Dennis Ray Miller of Omaha, Nebraska, Deborah Ann Reimer of Glencoe, Oklahoma, and Douglas Ferrall Miller of Hutchinson, Kansas. Dewayne was the proud Poppy to six grandchildren, Bryce (20), Zac (18), Alex (16), Tyler (14) and Mia (11) (children of Kimberly), and Hannah (24) (daughter of James).

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Johns Catholic Church, in Iola, Kansas, on Friday, Aug. 2. Rosary Recitation was at 9:30 a.m.; Funeral Mass at 10 a.m.; and inurnment followed in the Neal Cemetery, Neal, Kansas. The family would be honored by memorials given in his name, to St. Johns Catholic Church. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.