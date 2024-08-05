Drought: Wichita limits water use 

WICHITA — Watering restrictions will begin for Wichita water customers began this week.

The restrictions come as Cheney Reservoir reaches its lowest levels since 2013. The city gets its water from the reservoir and the Equus beds.

Wichita water customers will be limited to outdoor watering one day a week. That day depends on which part of the city they live in.

Residents are also only allowed to water in the late evening to early morning hours.

“We must all come together to change our lawn care practices in order to preserve our most precious resource and that is drinking water in this community,” said City Manager Robert Layton.

The restrictions will last for at least two months with the goal of reducing water usage by 10%, the city said. Restrictions will also be applied to wholesale water customers like the city of Derby.

Wichita said it will enforce water restrictions by monitoring water customer accounts and relying on residents to call in if they suspect restrictions aren’t being followed.

If not found in compliance, customers will receive a warning letter. A second offense will result in a $50 fine, with a third and continuing offenses costing $100 each.

The city has been conserving water since early 2023, including reducing the use of water on city-owned land and not cleaning city vehicles unless necessary.

The city pool season will also be cut short. The city said it will close pools once school is back in session in two weeks.

“Normally we would go on weekends through Labor Day, but unfortunately, a significant amount of water is lost during that weekday period through evaporation,” Layton said. “So, we don’t think it was prudent on our part to be able to continue to operate the pools through Labor Day.”

Residents on well water are exempt from restrictions, but the city said it encourages them to also limit their water usage. Several businesses, such as golf courses and car washes, are also exempt.

The city’s Public Works Department is projecting that if conditions don’t improve in the coming months, the city could see more water restrictions by fall of next year.

More information can be found at savewichitawater.com.