HMS teams host Cherryvale

HUMBOLDT — There wasn’t much suspense to be had on the basketball court Monday as Humboldt Middle School hosted Cherryvale.

The visiting Chargers broke open a close game by outscoring the Cubs 33-7 over the final three quarters of a 41-12 win.

Meanwhile, Humboldt’s B and C teams had little trouble in their matchups. The Cub B team cruised to a 49-15 romp, while the C team brought home a 33-5 win.

Cherryvale’s ability to control both ends of the court in the A team game frustrated Humboldt, Cub head coach Jeremy Weilert said.

Tucker Wrestler led Humboldt with nine points, followed by Bentley Kolb with two and Zane Sanchez with one.

Meanwhile, Humboldt’s Tate Thomas erupted for 25 points in the B team win for the Cubs. Nate Froggatte was next with eight points, Mason Gunderman scored six and Rowan Grisier four. Envy Oberbeck, Ryker Wrestler and Owen Works had two each.

Froggatte and Grisier shared high-scoring honors in the C team game with eight apiece. Gunderman, Ryker Wrestler and Thomas chipped in with four each. Orval Le Clair added three and Kolb two.

Lady Cubs fall to Chargers

HUMBOLDT — Shooting struggles plagued Humboldt Middle School’s girls Monday, who dropped all three games to visiting Cherryvale.

The Lady Cubs were locked in a defensive struggle in the A team game, trailing 9-6 after one, before Cherryvale caught fire and pulled away for a 37-21 victory.

“I told the girls we wanted to keep Cherryvale under 40, and we wanted to hit 20,” Humboldt coach Eric Carlson said. “They accomplished both of those goals.”

Ellie Carlson scored seven points and Karis Cook six for Humboldt. Carlin Hart, Hadlee Allen, June Taylor and Jadey Ellis added two each.

IN B TEAM play, Cherryvale ended the game with a 7-0 run to erase a 14-13 Humboldt lead to win, 20-14.

Humboldt led 7-3 after one quarter before Cherryvale rallied to take an 11-9 lead at the break.

Allen scored six for the Lady Cubs, Rhys Trieber added four, Peyton Weilert two and Sydney Daniels and Tinsley Ermel one apiece.