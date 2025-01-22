Humboldt cruises past St. Paul

It’s difficult to figure out which was more effective Tuesday.

Humboldt High’s transition offense led to a multitude of layups and open looks against St. Paul to open the War on 54 Midseason Tournament.

But the Cubs’ half-court offense was equally as devastating, particularly when Humboldt got the ball inside to senior Colden Cook.

Cook was 12 of 13 shooting, pouring in 24 points as Humboldt rolled to a 70-21 victory.

The win sets up a showdown at about 8 p.m. Thursday when Humboldt tackles tournament host Iola High in the IHS gymnasium. Final rounds for both teams will be held Friday.

“We did a nice job of pushing the ball in transition,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “And we’re kind of a different animal when Colden gets down in the blocks. He’d been playing mostly on the perimeter.”

There was little suspense from the get-go.

Humboldt opened with a 21-3 romp through the first quarter. The lead grew to 41-7 by the break.

Several other Cubs had a hand in the win as well.

Avery Works was 5 of 6 from the floor while scoring 10 points, to go with six rebounds and three steals. Blake Ellis scored eight, Ty Shaughnessy and Asher Hart scored seven apiece, and Thatcher Mueller had six.

Taylor noted Humboldt lost its War on 54 tournament opener last year, which deprived the team of playing high-powered opponents in the semifinal and final rounds.

This year will be markedly different, with Iola posing challenges up and down the lineup.

“We’re gonna have to play well,” he said. “We have to start playing teams like that in order for us to get better. If you don’t get out of your comfort zone in games, you’re not gonna get any better. Hopefully this helps us improve.”

Kingston McRay and Brec Norris scored seven apiece for St. Paul, which features a roster of only five players.

The Indians will take on Crest at about 5 p.m. Thursday at Iola Elementary School in consolation play.