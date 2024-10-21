Humboldt Middle School ends with a win

LEON — Humboldt Middle School ensured itself of a winning record Thursday, defeating host Bluestem 30-6 in the Cubs’ football finale.

The win gives Humboldt a 4-3 record to end the year.

The offense was led by eighth-grader Mason Miller who scored on runs of 19, 15, 9 and 32 yards. Miller also tacked on a two-point conversion, as did Envy Oberbeck and Jax Hill.

Defensively the Cubs were led by Ruger Kovacic with three tackles for loss, Miller with one such tackle, and Mason Gunderman and Tucker Wrestler, each of whom recovered a fumble.

Head coach Matt Jennings credited the players, parents and fans for their support

“We really appreciate all of your support for our team and are looking forward to next season as well,” he said.