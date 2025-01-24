Humboldt Middle School storms back to win nail biter

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt Middle School’s boys avenged an earlier loss with a 34-33 win over Fredonia Thursday, and they did so in dramatic fashion.

The Cubs ended the game on a 12-1 run, and secured victory when Mason Miller stole the ball with less than 15 seconds left in the game. The Cubs were able to run out the clock from there.

Tucker Wrestler led the way with 13 points, followed by Riley Lassman’s eight, Miller with six, Zane Sanchez five and Envy Oberbeck with two.

Humboldt had lost to Fredonia on Jan. 16, part of a three-game losing streak, head coach Jeremy Weilert noted.

“This win was good for us,” he said.

Humboldt’s B team also prevailed, 21-14.

Waylon Johnson led the Cubs with seven, followed by Tate Thomas with five, Nate Froggatte four, Sawyer Robinson three and Braxton Fitzmaurice two.