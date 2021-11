Iola Middle School’s girl’s basketball teams had a rough go of it at home Monday against Burlington. The seventh-grade B team lost 14-2. The seventh-grade A team lost 23-16. The eighth-grade team lost 35-0.

“There were some good things and things we need to work on,” said IMS head coach Cristy Turner. “We didn’t play as well as we should have and that’s on me.”

The seventh-grade B team started slow and was held scoreless until a fourth-quarter bucket by Navaeh Hancock.