Mahomes and KC make perfect match

Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City were a match made in heaven, leading him to extend his stay for 10 years along with $503 million.

By

July 8, 2020 - 10:57 AM

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images/Tns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The richest contract in sports now resides in one of its smallest markets. Patrick Mahomes will be paid half a billion dollars to play quarterback for the Chiefs over the next dozen years, his decision to sign a contract extension representing one of the biggest days in Kansas City history.

The Chiefs are locked in to a 24-year-old Super Bowl and regular-season MVP at a position that only nine seasons ago included Matt Cassel, Brodie Croyle and Tyler Palko throwing footballs.

How did we get here?

