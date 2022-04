OSWEGO — Marmaton Valley High put forth some late-inning magic to pick up the program’s first wins in nearly three years.

The Wildcats — who haven’t fielded a team since 2019, and lost their opening doubleheader a week ago — rallied for 11 runs in the top of the eighth to defeat Oswego, 13-2.

Then, not satisfied with those fireworks, Marmaton Valley stormed back from an early 9-3 deficit and plated eight in the top of the seventh to win, 17-14.