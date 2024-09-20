Rains cut short tennis action

CHANUTE — Storms cut short Iola High’s time on the tennis courts Thursday.

The Mustang entrants had made it to their third matches of the day when organizers cleared the area because of lightning.

The arrival of torrential rain 30 minutes later put an end to the tournament altogether.

Iola’s No. 1 doubles team of Harper Desmarteau and Kyndal Bycroft went 1-1. They fell, 6-3, to Caroline Barnes and Annabelle Gorman of Fort Scott, but rebounded to knock off Pittsburg’s Skyler Correll and Makayla De Luna, 6-4.

The storms arrived just as Desmarteau and Bycroft were getting started against Melissa Escodero and Charli Goth of Coffeyville.

In No. 1 singles play, Iola’s Bethany Miller dropped a 6-0 decision to Fort Scott’s Abbie Gorman before falling, 6-3, to Hayden Turnbull of Pittsburg. Miller was knotted with Sarah Turner of Coffeyville, 3-3, when that match was washed away.

Melanie Palmer, in the No. 2 singles competition, fell, 6-0, to Danica Patrick of Fort Scott, and 6-3 to Alexa Salas of Pittsburgh. Palmer earned a 6-0 default win over Julia Solorzano of Coffeyville.

Marlee Westhoff and Madelyn Ashworth, in No. 2 doubles play, fell 6-0 to Emma Cook and Madi Cook of Fort Scott and to Addie Broxterman and Emily Shriver of Pittsburg. Westhoff and Ashworth were knotted at 1-1 against Lizzie Cook and Danica Davis of Coffeyville when that match was called.

The Mustangs will return to Chanute for their next tournament Wednesday. Another tournament is set for Thursday at Pittsburg.