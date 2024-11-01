Red Devil women’s soccer falls in playoffs

OVERLAND PARK — Allen Community College’s soccer season ended Thursday with a 7-1 setback to Johnson County in the opening round of the Region VI playoffs.

Allen’s Keimari Simons scored in the 17th minute, the first goal allowed by Johnson County since late August.

Her goal evened the score at 1-1, but the Cavaliers scored twice about 90 seconds apart later in the half to lead 3-1.

Another flurry saw Johnson County tack on three more goals between the 65th and 73rd minutes.

Allen ends the season at 8-9-1