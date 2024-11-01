 | Fri, Nov 01, 2024
Red Devil women’s soccer falls in playoffs

Allen Community College's women did what no other soccer team had done in the past 2 1/2 months — score a goal against Johnson County — but it was not enough in a 7-1 loss in the Region VI playoffs. Allen ends with an 8-9-1 record.

November 1, 2024 - 3:01 PM

Allen Community College's Luna Van Tilborg controls the ball in a match earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

OVERLAND PARK — Allen Community College’s soccer season ended Thursday with a 7-1 setback to Johnson County in the opening round of the Region VI playoffs.

Allen’s Keimari Simons scored in the 17th minute, the first goal allowed by Johnson County since late August. 

Her goal evened the score at 1-1, but the Cavaliers scored twice about 90 seconds apart later in the half to lead 3-1. 

Another flurry saw Johnson County tack on three more goals between the 65th and 73rd minutes.

Allen ends the season at 8-9-1

