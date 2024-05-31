Three Rivers League softball standouts lauded

Yates Center High’s Kinley Morrison and Cayten Cummings joined Crest High’s Delaney Ramsey as 2024 All-Three-Rivers League softball players.

The postseason honorees were announced by TRL coaches this week.

Morrison, a sophomore at Yates Center, and Ramsey, a junior at Crest, both earned first-team All-Three Rivers League recognition.

Cummings earned honorable mention. Crest High’s Delaney Ramsey earned All-Three Rivers League honors for softball in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Morrison saw time as a pitcher, shortstop and at first base later in the season.

She tallied a .514 batting average (36 of 70), with only three strikeouts. Meanwhile, she struck out 97 batters as a pitcher. This season marked the second straight year Morrison has earned All-TRL recognition.

Ramsey played primarily at third base, but her versatility meant plugging her in just about every other position on the diamond at some point, minus pitching and catching, head coach Kelly Ball noted.

She batted .400 (14 of 35) 12 four doubles, three triples and 12 RBIs and 13 runs scored over 14 games. Yates Center High’s Cayten Cummings earned honorable mention for the All-Three Rivers League softball team in 2024. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

CUMMINGS, who suited up primarily as catcher but also saw time in the infield, hit a lofty .627 (32 of 53) with only two strikeouts and .671 on-base percentage.

She was the only freshman in the league to receive any kind of postseason recognition.