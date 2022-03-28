 | Mon, Mar 28, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Ultra-tough

By

Uncategorized

March 28, 2022 - 3:24 PM

Iolan Don Erbert, foreground, rests with Joe Shrum of Hereford, Ariz., at the Iola trailhead, which marked the halfway point of the Prairie Spirit Trail 100, an ultramarathon that has runners going from Ottawa to Iola — and back. Erbert ran more than 50 miles in his first ever ultramarathon attempt. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Some local faces were among the more than 50 athletes partaking in Saturday’s Prairie Spirit Trail Ultramarathon, in which the runners race more than 100 miles along the Prairie Spirit Trail, going from Ottawa to Iola and back.

Iolan Don Erbert, foreground, rests with Joe Shrum of Hereford, Ariz., at the Iola trailhead, which marked the halfway point. Erbert, who was plagued with leg gramps during his run, stopped after only running 50 miles.

Colt Hedden of Yukon, Okla. —who has several relatives living in Iola — is greeted by family as he approaches the Iola trailhead.

Related
October 20, 2015
March 27, 2013
March 21, 2013
January 15, 2013
Most Popular