Ultra-tough

Some local faces were among the more than 50 athletes partaking in Saturday’s Prairie Spirit Trail Ultramarathon, in which the runners race more than 100 miles along the Prairie Spirit Trail, going from Ottawa to Iola and back.

Iolan Don Erbert, foreground, rests with Joe Shrum of Hereford, Ariz., at the Iola trailhead, which marked the halfway point. Erbert, who was plagued with leg gramps during his run, stopped after only running 50 miles.

Colt Hedden of Yukon, Okla. —who has several relatives living in Iola — is greeted by family as he approaches the Iola trailhead.