US, Russia trade accusations over Ukraine

Amid heightened tensions surrounding Ukraine, the United States and Russia traded accusations, each claiming the other side is escalating the conflict.

February 1, 2022 - 9:59 AM

Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attends a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the situation between Russia and Ukraine on Jan. 31, 2022, at the United Nations in New York City. Russia’s massive military buildup on Ukraine's borders has worried nations both in the region and globally about the potential for another European war. The Security Council meeting is the latest attempt to deescalate the situation. Photo by (Spencer Platt/Getty Images/TNS)

WASHINGTON — A stormy, angry session of the United Nations’ highest body on Monday heightened deep global rifts and raised new accusations about the Russian troop buildup around Ukraine, with the American and Russian sides harshly accusing each other of escalating the conflict.

The United States, backed by most Western countries on the 15-nation U.N. Security Council, requested the meeting and quickly came into bitter confrontation with Russia, backed by China. Russia accused Washington and its Western allies of “whipping up hysteria” and contending that Russia had no aims to again invade Ukraine.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., characterized the crisis over the former Soviet republic as dangerous for Europe and the United Nations.

