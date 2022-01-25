Valentine’s Day Giveaway

To enter the giveaway, please provide the information below.

We’ll announce the winners on Friday, February 11. The winners will be notified by email. We will print all the photos and messages in our Saturday, February 12 edition of The Iola Register.

If you’re not already a subscriber to The Iola Register, we’ll also get you started with a free month of unlimited digital access.

Subscribers will receive a free one-month extension of their current subscription.

Thanks for participating and Happy Valentine’s Day!

*Must be at least 18 years old to participate

Your name *

Your email address *

Your phone number *

Your Valentine’s message *

Photo * Accepted file types: jpg, jpeg, png, gif. 2MB maximum file size

Newsletter opt-in Yes, sign me up for The Weekly Roundup, the Register's weekly e-newsletter.



Special thanks to our partners