4-H clubs host exchange meeting

Square B, Prairie Dell clubs meet at Riverside Park after months of Zoom meetings.

July 14, 2020 - 9:55 AM

Luke Wicoff demonstrates how to make his favorite sports drink Monday during an exchange meeting with Prairie Dell and Square B 4-H clubs. Courtesy photo

Riverside Park was the setting for the Square B and Prairie Dell 4-H Clubs’ exchange meeting Monday. The openness was a welcome change from the months of Zoom meetings.

Members heard about the cancellation of the 2020 Kansas State Fair.

Annika Hobbs shows her pet Macaw named Phoebe. Courtesy photo

Annika Hobbs was recognized for her nine years as a 4-H member at her final meeting before entering the U.S. Air Force.

