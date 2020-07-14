4-H clubs host exchange meeting

Riverside Park was the setting for the Square B and Prairie Dell 4-H Clubs’ exchange meeting Monday. The openness was a welcome change from the months of Zoom meetings.
Members heard about the cancellation of the 2020 Kansas State Fair.
Annika Hobbs was recognized for her nine years as a 4-H member at her final meeting before entering the U.S. Air Force.
