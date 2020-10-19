4-H: Prairie Dell preps for events

Prairie Dell 4-H club met COVID-style this month on Oct. 5 over Zoom. Officers were elected for the 2020-2021 year. They are: president, Luke Wicoff; vice president, Drake Weir; secretary, Henry Wicoff; treasurer, Riley Jay; reporter, Luke Wicoff; song leader and recreation, Lainey Church. Council representatives will be Luke Wicoff and Riley Jay.

The club voted to cover the $15 fee for enrolling in 4-H for all members who were not in the club last year. This fall will be busy for club members. They will be doing several activities for 4-H week, including putting up posters at Lincoln Elementary. They will have a fall party at the Weirs’ house at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1, and the club will have an entry in the Veterans Day Parade. Club members are encouraged to bring a canned good item to the November Fall Party to donate to the community pantry. They are also encouraged to attend the 4-H Achievement Banquet on Nov. 4 in Humboldt.

