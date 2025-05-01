A tip of the cap to Iola High School’s class of 2025
Parents, students and others were given a glimpse of what the future holds for Iola High School's graduating senior class, with students raking in a king's sum to fund their college educations during Awards Night.
Iola High School seniors, Kinsey Schinstock, from left, Ethan Riebel, Gavin Jones, Madeleine Wanker, Maleigha Molina, Grady Dougherty, Mariah Jelinek, Reese Curry, Kaysin Crusinbery and Elza Clift were recognized during an Awards Night assembly for maintaining a 3.5 grade-point average through every semester of their high school careers. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
For the past four years, Iola High School Principal Scott Carson has watched this year’s senior class grow into leaders in and out of the classroom.
“This is an exceptional class,” Carson said at Wednesday’s Awards Night ceremony to honor the Class of 2025.
“It’s an exciting night to celebrate our seniors and all of their hard work,” he said. “They’ve been great as senior leaders. I appreciate their help at the school, setting the culture.
“Tonight, you’re going to see all of their hard work take them into the future,” he predicted.
Sure enough, many of the outgoing seniors raked in thousands of dollars in scholarships and other awards, which follow:
Chapter L PEO Award — Reese Curry
Edward B. Zahn FFA Scholarship — Reese Curry, Jordan Kaufman, Kyser Nemecek
LaHarpe High School Alumni Association Scholarship — Kaysin Crusinbery
NEA Scholarship — Alejandro Escalante
Built Ford Tough FFA Scholarship by Twin Motors — Kyser Nemecek
Kansas State Scholars — Kaysin Crusinbery and Madeleine Wanker
Roberta Shirley Memorial Health Professions Scholarship — Tavia Skahan
Community National Bank PSU Scholarship — Janae Griffin
Elsmore Alumni Scholarship — Kenleigh Westhoff
Elsmore Ruritan Scholarship — Kenleigh Westhoff
Jim & Lily Knight Scholarship — Kaysin Crusinbery
Reese Curry receives the Edward B. Zahn FFA Scholarship from Richard Zahn Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Among Kaysin Crusinbery’s multiple awards Wednesday was the LaHarpe High School alumni Association Scholarship from Sharon Utley.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High School seniors who completed the scholars curriculum were, from left, Macey Lewis, Kinsey Schinstock, Madeleine Wanker, Alana Mader, Mariah Jelinek, Reese Curry, Kaysin Crusinbery and Elza Clift.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Madeleine Wanker, from left, and Kinsey Schinstock received certificates noting their designation as Kansas State Scholars from Iola High School guidance counselor Kelsey Johnson.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Among Tavia Skahan’s awards Wednesday was the Roberta Shirley Memorial Professsions Scholarship from IHS guidance counselor Kelsey Johnson.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Janae Griffin, left, received multiple scholarships Wednesday at the Iola High School Awards Night ceremony.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Gavin Jones was recognized for receiving multiple scholarships during IHS Awards Night Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Ethan Riebel received multiple scholarships at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Alana Mader received multiple scholarships at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night ceremony.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Elza Clift received multiple honors at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kale Godfrey received multiple scholarships at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night Wednesday.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Maleigha Molina received multiple awards Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Kinsey Schinstock received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Madeleine Wanker received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Mariah Jelinek received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Grady Dougherty received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Iola High School senior Logan Yocham, left, receives the IHS Class of 1972 Charitable Trust Scholarship. Representing the Class of 72 is Danny Riebel, who subsequently challenged other IHS alumni to consider creating their own scholarship funds.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Shaughn McLaughlin, left, receives an Allen Community College scholarship Wednesday from Allen’s Lauren Moots.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Harper Desmarteau, left, receives an Allen Community College scholarship Wednesday from Allen’s Lauren Moots.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Baylie Crooks, left, receives an Allen Community College scholarship Wednesday from Allen’s Lauren Moots.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Lucas Maier, from left, Shaun McLaughlin, Baylie Crooks, Macey Lewis and Reese Curry were recognized for their work with the Iola High School FFA program.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Gavin Jones, from left, Alana Mader, Grady Dougherty, Kyndal Bycroft, Kaylin Crusinbery, Elza Clift, Reese Curry, Cortland Carson and Harper Desmarteau were recognized as three-sport athletes for all four years of their high school careers.
Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Rooted in Rural Educational Program Scholarship — Mariah Jelinek