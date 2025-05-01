A tip of the cap to Iola High School’s class of 2025

For the past four years, Iola High School Principal Scott Carson has watched this year’s senior class grow into leaders in and out of the classroom.

“This is an exceptional class,” Carson said at Wednesday’s Awards Night ceremony to honor the Class of 2025.

“It’s an exciting night to celebrate our seniors and all of their hard work,” he said. “They’ve been great as senior leaders. I appreciate their help at the school, setting the culture. Iola High School senior Kenleigh Westhoff receives a cord from Principal Scott Carson for being named a Kansas CTE Scholar. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

“Tonight, you’re going to see all of their hard work take them into the future,” he predicted.

Sure enough, many of the outgoing seniors raked in thousands of dollars in scholarships and other awards, which follow:

Chapter L PEO Award — Reese Curry

Edward B. Zahn FFA Scholarship — Reese Curry, Jordan Kaufman, Kyser Nemecek

LaHarpe High School Alumni Association Scholarship — Kaysin Crusinbery

NEA Scholarship — Alejandro Escalante

Built Ford Tough FFA Scholarship by Twin Motors — Kyser Nemecek

Kansas State Scholars — Kaysin Crusinbery and Madeleine Wanker

Roberta Shirley Memorial Health Professions Scholarship — Tavia Skahan

Community National Bank PSU Scholarship — Janae Griffin

Elsmore Alumni Scholarship — Kenleigh Westhoff

Elsmore Ruritan Scholarship — Kenleigh Westhoff

Jim & Lily Knight Scholarship — Kaysin Crusinbery

Reese Curry receives the Edward B. Zahn FFA Scholarship from Richard Zahn Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Among Kaysin Crusinbery’s multiple awards Wednesday was the LaHarpe High School alumni Association Scholarship from Sharon Utley. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High School seniors who completed the scholars curriculum were, from left, Macey Lewis, Kinsey Schinstock, Madeleine Wanker, Alana Mader, Mariah Jelinek, Reese Curry, Kaysin Crusinbery and Elza Clift. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Madeleine Wanker, from left, and Kinsey Schinstock received certificates noting their designation as Kansas State Scholars from Iola High School guidance counselor Kelsey Johnson. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Among Tavia Skahan’s awards Wednesday was the Roberta Shirley Memorial Professsions Scholarship from IHS guidance counselor Kelsey Johnson. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Janae Griffin, left, received multiple scholarships Wednesday at the Iola High School Awards Night ceremony. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Gavin Jones was recognized for receiving multiple scholarships during IHS Awards Night Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Ethan Riebel received multiple scholarships at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Alana Mader received multiple scholarships at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night ceremony. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Elza Clift received multiple honors at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kale Godfrey received multiple scholarships at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night Wednesday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Maleigha Molina received multiple awards Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Kinsey Schinstock received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Madeleine Wanker received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Mariah Jelinek received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Grady Dougherty received multiple honors Wednesday at Iola High School’s Senior Awards Night. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Iola High School senior Logan Yocham, left, receives the IHS Class of 1972 Charitable Trust Scholarship. Representing the Class of 72 is Danny Riebel, who subsequently challenged other IHS alumni to consider creating their own scholarship funds. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Shaughn McLaughlin, left, receives an Allen Community College scholarship Wednesday from Allen’s Lauren Moots. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Harper Desmarteau, left, receives an Allen Community College scholarship Wednesday from Allen’s Lauren Moots. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Baylie Crooks, left, receives an Allen Community College scholarship Wednesday from Allen’s Lauren Moots. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Lucas Maier, from left, Shaun McLaughlin, Baylie Crooks, Macey Lewis and Reese Curry were recognized for their work with the Iola High School FFA program. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register Gavin Jones, from left, Alana Mader, Grady Dougherty, Kyndal Bycroft, Kaylin Crusinbery, Elza Clift, Reese Curry, Cortland Carson and Harper Desmarteau were recognized as three-sport athletes for all four years of their high school careers. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register 22 photos

Rooted in Rural Educational Program Scholarship — Mariah Jelinek

Collins Ain’t Quitters Scholarship — Grady Dougherty