4-Hers give back

The Seekers-Not- Slackers 4-H club met Nov. 18, in the Lone Elm Community Building.

Roll call was “What are you thankful for?” The question was answered by 15 members, and two club leaders. The most popular answer was family.

Members celebrated achievement award night, by being presented with K.A.P., record book awards, and membership pins. The club also recognized 2021 seniors Lanie Walter, Rebecca Sprague, and Hailey Gillespie; who also received her KEY award.