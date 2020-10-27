4-H Seekers hold visual arts contest

The monthly meeting of the Seekers-Not-Slackers 4-H club was called to order on Oct. 19, at the Lone Elm community room by President Hailey Gillespie.

Roll call was answered by 18 members and two leaders; answering what their favorite Halloween candy was; the most popular answer was chocolate. Pledges were led by McKenna Powell and Donovan Zimbelman. Last month’s minutes were approved as read.

In new business, officer selections for the 2020-2021 were approved; officers for the new year are as follows: President-Tyler Gillespie, Vice President- Logan Walter, Secretary- Josie Walter, Treasurer- Owen Thompson, Reporter- Blaine King, Parliamentarian- Kinley Edgerton, Historian-McKenna Powell.