Linda and John Brocker are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.

Linda and John Brocker

Linda Marie Sicka married John Frederick Brocker on Dec. 22, 1973, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Piqua.

They have two children and five grandchildren: son Jonathan and his wife Kerri with their children, Jordyn, Tessa and Alyssa; and son Benjamin Brocker and wife Sarah with their children, Ethan William and Madison Jean.