Roger and Sherry Culler are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at 11 a.m. March 30 at Colony Christian Church. Chase Riebel will officiate. Friends and family are invited.

The couple were married March 30, 1974 in Iola. Roger’s parents were Arden and Betty Culler. Sherry’s parents were Carol Holcomb and Ervin Mayhew.

They now live in Colony.