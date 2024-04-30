50th anniversary

Steve and Linda Troxel, Iola, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 27, 2024.

Steve Troxel and Linda Morrison were married on April 27, 1974, at Humboldt United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Ron Bumstead officiating. They have spent most of their lives in Iola.

A dinner celebration hosted by their daughter, Jennifer Miller, son-in-law Kenny Miller and their grandchildren Sofie, Liam and Stella was held at Cinzzetti’s in Overland Park. The celebration continued later with cake, music from the ’70s, sharing love and wonderful memories.

Notes of congratulations or cards may be sent to the couple at 621 N. Tennessee St., Iola, KS.