A Look Back in Time – 1950

For the first time in many years, the city limits of Iola were extended. The city commission decided to take in about six square blocks of the Sunny Side addition. The area is between Kentucky and Vermont streets, extending two blocks north of Lincoln. This spring several new houses have been erected in this district and several more are planned.
