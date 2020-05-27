Menu Search Log in

A Look Back in Time – 1950

70 Years Ago

Community

May 27, 2020 - 10:21 AM

McKinley School, 1950, shortly before it was demolished.

 

For the first time in many years, the city limits of Iola were extended. The city commission decided to take in about six square blocks of the Sunny Side addition. The area is between Kentucky and Vermont streets, extending two blocks north of Lincoln. This spring several new houses have been erected in this district and several more are planned.

