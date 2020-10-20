A Look Back in Time – 55 Years Ago

HUMBOLDT — About 20,000 persons thronged Humboldt Saturday afternoon for the 8th annual Biblesta program, according to estimates by Biblesta officials. There were 33 entries in the massive parade, including floats, high school bands, banners and color guards.

*****

Today is grand opening day for a new Edminston’s Clothing store in Iola. The firm formerly operated a department store on the west side of the square, but the present operation is by the original Edminston Co. which was in Iola from 1942 to 1956 and has six other stores in Missouri and Kansas. The manager is W.B. Smulling, who comes to Iola from Chanute.