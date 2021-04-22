A look back in time – April 1986

MORAN — The 7th and 8th grades in the Moran and Elsmore schools will be combined and a middle school will be created in Moran, it was decided by the USD 256 Board of Education last night. The decision means that the district faculty will be cut by two people, one teacher in each school, to produce a $50,000 annual savings. It will also mean that students will have more choices among electives because they will be able to take classes at the high school.

*****

Nellie Rose, English teacher at Iola Junior High, has been named the first recipient of the Dr. John Dailey Award presented through the Kansas Commission on Aerospace for a lesson or unit developed for classroom use based on aviation in the history of Kansas. Mrs. Rose received $50 and a certificate.