County slashes funding to SEKMHC

The Allen County Commission reached a consensus Tuesday to basically eliminate financial support for the Southeast Kansas Mental Health Center (SEKMHC) from $167,000 to just a single $1 for the upcoming fiscal year. The decision was made during the commissioners’ budget discussions and conversation about the county’s current valuation.

Commissioner John Brocker proposed the county substantially reduce their contribution to SEKMHC. “We should consider giving them a little something so that this board deal stays intact,” said Brocker, referring to the county’s appointment of two members to the SEKMHC board. “But not a lot — I’m talking very little.”

Commissioner David Lee noted that while counties are required by statute to provide some form of public mental health support, they are not mandated to continue previous funding levels. During Tuesday’s evening meeting, Chairman Jerry Daniels pointed out that SEKMHC’s annual budget is in the multi-million-dollar range, with only about 1% of it historically coming from county sources. “I don’t know why we’re providing funding when they bill us later anyway if there are specific county costs,” he added.

After a brief discussion about whether to allocate between $0 and $100, the commissioners settled on $1 as a nominal gesture. Allen County Commissioners sought ways to trim down the county’s mill rate by looking at which line items could be cut. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

THE DECISION follows a recent pattern in the six counties that compose the mental health’s center service area and have traditionally offered financial support.

Anderson County has also practically terminated their financial support of SEKMHC, with commissioners voting in their June 30 meeting to provide $1 for 2026. Anderson County’s commission canceled their 3rd and 4th quarter contributions for 2025, reducing their planned annual contribution of $94,000 to around $54,000.

Woodson County’s commission discussed this week reducing its contribution of $41,180 down to $35,000; they have yet to take action. Linn County’s commissioner Jim Johnson, who in June filled an empty seat on SEKMHC’s governing board, made a motion this Monday to eliminate Linn County’s financial support for next year, but the motion failed for lack of a second.

Bourbon County commissioners signed a letter of support for SEKMHC on June 30, but their financial contribution to SEKMHC has yet to be confirmed. Neosho County commissioners have yet to act.

In addition to financial support, Allen, Anderson, Bourbon, Linn, Neosho and Woodson counties also appoint two seats each to the mental health center’s governing board. County appropriations to SEKMHC are used to help cover costs for care provided to those unable to pay for services.

While no formal vote was taken on this specific line item, the Allen County commission reached a clear consensus and intends to include the $1 figure in the final budget, which will be further discussed in its entirety at a budget hearing Aug. 26.

IN DISCUSSION on other county finances, Daniels noted that the county’s valuation currently sits at $199 million — a $12 million increase over last year’s valuation of $187 million. “We have no control over that,” he said. “That’s prepared by the state and the Property Value Division (PVD) office. The Legislature gave up all supervision of that office. You probably ought to call your senator and ask why.”

Daniels explained that this increase in valuation also increases revenue for the county. “However, my interest is still to lower the mill rate,” he said. The mill rate represents the amount of tax per $1,000 of assessed property value.

“The Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) is ridiculous and unattainable,” he continued. “I would like to see us slightly reduce the mill, as we have the previous decade.”

The mill rate 10 years ago sat at 65.85. The commission has reduced that down each year; the current mill rate is 59.595. The proposed 2026 mill rate is 59.523. Sheriff Anthony Maness and 911 Director Chelsie Decker explore ways Tuesday evening to trim their budget requests with the help of commissioners. Photo by Sarah Haney / Iola Register

SHERIFF ANTHONY Maness addressed the commission about his proposed budget increase of $470,000 and explored ways to trim it down.

Maness acknowledged the sharp increase, characterizing his initial request as “shooting for the moon” with the understanding that not all of it would be approved.