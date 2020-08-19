A look back in time – August 1965

August 1965

Antique dealers and collectors thronged to Iola yesterday for the auctioning of personal and household items to settle the Dr. F. L. B. Leavell estate.

Buyers by the hundreds crowded onto the lawn and porch and inside of the big house at the northwest corner of Cottonwood and East Street, (the former Northrup House, a B&B) for what the auctioneer, Ralph Smith, said was the biggest sale of household goods that he knows of in Iola. Many of the bidders were from out of state with some coming from as far away as Virginia.