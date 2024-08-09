A look back in time

30 Years Ago

August 1994

Dorothy “Dottie” Noyce, who has taught in Iola’s public schools for about 20 years, has just completed requirements for a doctor of education degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan. During the time it took for her to attain her goal, four summers and one full-time year, she continued her work in the classroom. Her focus has been discovering why girls in middle school don’t show as much interest in math and science, and the careers associated with those studies, as boys do.

*****

Between 1,200 and 1,500 attended the Elizabeth Fretz auction Saturday at 318 East St. The house was sold to Jeff Galemore of Chanute for $80,000. The Galemores said they would restore it and make it a landmark for Iola again. The house is one of Iola’s most interesting and talked about landmarks. It was built by the Northrup family around 1900 and sold in 1927 to Dr. F. L. B. Leavell, who owned it about 37 years.

*****

Air Force 2nd Lt. Mike Traw of Iola was graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy in June and received his commission. On Monday he left for training at San Antonio before going to an Air Force Base in Massachusetts to work as a systems acquisition officer.

*****

David Holloway, operatic tenor; flutist John Boulton; violinist Christopher Lloyd and pianist Robert Hiller will present a concert at First Presbyterian Church in Humboldt in memory of the late Gertrude Finney, who was herself an organist, pianist and teacher of distinction. Hiller is a native of Humboldt. Holloway is from Gas.